Trump says South Korea to make 'major announcement' on North Korea

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that South Korea would be making a "major announcement" on North Korea at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT) on Thursday.

Trump made the comments to reporters in the White House briefing room but he gave no other details. White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster and other senior aides were briefed Thursday by South Korean officials on their talks with North Korea this week.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool)