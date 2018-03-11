Trump says spoke with Abe about North Korea, bilateral trade

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea and trade, the American leader wrote on Saturday on Twitter.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive US$100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

