Trump says 'trade wars are good and easy to win'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump spoke out defiantly on Friday (Mar 2) against global criticism of his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, seeming to welcome the idea of a trade war.

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

"Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore - we win big. It's easy!" the president wrote.

After weeks of rumors and counter-rumors about his administration's intentions, Trump on Thursday announced he would sign off on measures designed to protect US producers next week.

The tariffs - 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum - cover two materials that are the lifeblood of the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The announcement was greeted with fury within key US trading allies such as Canada, the EU, Australia and Mexico, as well as rival China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also caused jitters across global stock markets.

Traders, already on edge over worries about rising US interest rates, followed Wall Street sharply lower after the president imposed levies on the commodities in his "America First" policy.

"Donald Trump's sudden lurch toward greater trade protectionism has spooked markets," London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler told AFP.

"Any tit-for-tat response from other nations to the newly announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports could spark a trade war."



GERMANY HARDEST HIT?

"While Donald Trump considers himself pro-business, the imposition of tariffs across the aluminium and steel sector has led to fears over a collapse in global trade," added IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"The threat of a trade war was always likely to hit the export-driven German economy hardest."

Aluminium and steel firms, as well as companies that use the products - such as electronics and auto makers - all took a major hit.

The world's top steelmaker Arcelor Mittal slumped more than four perncent in Paris, while German peer ThyssenKrupp shed almost three perncent in Frankfurt.

German automaker Volkswagen and industrials giant Siemens each lost about three perncent.

ASIAN MARKETS DOWN

Asian equities also dived, with Tokyo tumbling 2.5 per cent after Bank of Japan boss Haruhiko Kuroda indicated the central bank could start looking to wind in crisis-era stimulus as early as next year.

"I think the selloff was a number of things - not just trade - but including Kuroda's comments on timelines for exit of stimulus," said William Hamlyn, investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

"Markets are trying to decide whether this (Trump's tariffs move) is just specific to steel or whether it's the first step in a broader anti trade agenda," he added.

The Trump news, which was even opposed by elements inside the White House, was met with anger from key allies including the EU and Canada. China has previously warned it would be forced to act should Trump push through such measures.

The tycoon had campaigned on a protectionist platform, saying the US was being taken advantage of by other countries, and promised to throw up barriers to protect jobs at home.

Markets have also been slammed this week after new Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell fanned expectations of sharper-than-expected US interest rate increases, while investors remain anxious over Sunday's looming election in Italy.

However, Powell struck a softer tone on Thursday, stressing that future rate hikes would be gradual and allow the world's biggest economy to expand.