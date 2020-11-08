Trump says 'election is far from over', campaign will challenge results in court

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 7) his campaign will begin challenging US election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying "this election is far from over".

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

Trump also underlined that states had not yet certified the results. However, near complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Biden, allowing network news channels to call the overall result, as they do every election.

Biden's projected victory came after four days of nail-biting suspense over the outcome of Tuesday's election, with the counting of votes in a handful of battleground states still going on because of a flood of mail-in ballots.

Before Biden's victory projection and with Trump's re-election chances fading as more votes were counted, the president launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being stolen from him.

Offering no evidence, Trump assailed election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes pushed Biden nearer to victory.

"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election," Trump said on Thursday.