WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday (Aug 25) that the United States could reach a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico imminently.

"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together," Trump wrote. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"

