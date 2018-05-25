Trump says US military ready if North Korea's Kim acts foolishly

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday (May 24) after cancelling a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the US military stood ready if Kim were to take any "foolish" action.

American forces are "ready if necessary," Trump said at a White House bill signing event.

In a letter addressed to Kim and posted on the White House's website earlier in the day, Trump had said he was calling off the summit in Singapore, which had been planned for Jun 12, based on the "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed by Kim.

Trump said that he had also spoken to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and warned North Korea against any "reckless act," saying, "Our military is the most powerful in the world.

"We are more ready than we have ever been before," Trump said.

He said that South Korea and Japan were also ready to shoulder much of the financial burden "if an unfortunate situation is forced upon us" by North Korea.

"Hopefully positive things will be taking place with respect to the future of North Korea," he said. "But if they don't, we are more ready than we have ever been before."

"In the meantime, our very strong sanctions, by far the strongest sanctions ever imposed, and maximum pressure campaign will continue," Trump added.

Trump also said the summit could be held later.