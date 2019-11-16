Trump says US states will be able to buy prescription drugs abroad

World

Trump says US states will be able to buy prescription drugs abroad

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be giving states the right to buy prescription drugs from other countries, as part of a bid to boost consumer access to cheaper medicines.

U.S. President Trump departs for travel to Louisiana from the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs for campaign travel to Louisiana from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be giving states the right to buy prescription drugs from other countries, as part of a bid to boost consumer access to cheaper medicines.

Trump made the remarks at an event at the White House accompanied by Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, among other officials.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark