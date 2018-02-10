Trump says White House to release letter about Democrats' Russia memo

President Donald Trump said on Friday the White House would soon release a letter regarding a classified document crafted by Democrats to refute a Republican memo that alleged FBI bias against Trump in its Russia probe.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday the White House would soon release a letter regarding a classified document crafted by Democrats to refute a Republican memo that alleged FBI bias against Trump in its Russia probe.

Trump, speaking to reporters after an event in the Oval Office, did not provide any details on what the letter would say.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Paul Simao)