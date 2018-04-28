Trump says will discuss Iran, trade with Germany's Merkel

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss the Iran nuclear accord with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their White House meeting on Friday, as well as trade and other issues.

U.S. President Trump welcomes German Chancellor Merkel at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

"I know we're going to have a very good discussion on Iran," Trump told reporters, adding that he did not know whether they would come to any agreement.

