Trump says will discuss Iran, trade with Germany's Merkel

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss the Iran nuclear accord with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their White House meeting on Friday, as well as trade and other issues.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss the Iran nuclear accord with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their White House meeting on Friday, as well as trade and other issues.

"I know we're going to have a very good discussion on Iran," Trump told reporters, adding that he did not know whether they would come to any agreement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)