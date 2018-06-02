Trump says will hold June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim after all

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday (Jun 1) that his summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un would go ahead as originally planned on June 12 in Singapore, after unprecedented Oval Office talks with a top envoy from Pyongyang.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn after meeting with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office.

Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, was the highest level figure from the secretive state to hold talks at the White House since a senior envoy visited former President Bill Clinton in 2000. He delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to Trump.

Trump said the letter from Kim Jong Un, hand-delivered by Kim Yong Chol, was "very nice" and "very interesting," without immediately disclosing its contents.

Nevertheless, the US president had warm words for Pyongyang, saying the long discussions had touched on North Korea's denuclearisation and economic development.

Trump indicated that the campaign of "maximum pressure" was at least on hold, vowing no new sanctions while talks are ongoing.

"The relationships are building and that's very positive," he said.

In a move that is sure to worry US allies in Japan and South Korea, Trump also said that he and his guest had discussed US troop numbers on the Korean peninsula.

"We talked about almost everything. We talked about a lot. And we talked about sanctions," he said.

The president said he expected a number of summits would be needed to settle all outstanding issues.

"Frankly, I said, 'Take your time,'" Trump said.

After exchanging threats and insults since Trump became president last year, the United States and North Korea have been trying to set up the summit between their leaders. Trump wants to sue the meeting to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear weapons.

North Korea, whose nuclear ambitions have been a source of tension for decades, has made advances in missile technology in recent years but Trump has sworn not to allow it to develop nuclear missiles that could hit the United States.

He wants North Korea to "denuclearise," meaning to get rid of its nuclear arms, in return for relief from economic sanctions but the leadership in Pyongyang is believed to regard nuclear weapons as crucial to its survival and has rejected unilaterally disarming.

"I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off of North Korea," Trump said.

Trump cancelled the summit late last month, citing North Korea's "tremendous anger and open hostility."