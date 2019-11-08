Trump says will issue final decision on vaping product next week

The Trump administration will issue its final decision on vaping products next week, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration/File Photo

Trump did not give further details about the ruling, but said that vaping had become an important industry and that the administration was weighing flavors, age of use and industry jobs.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

