Trump says will not sign any legislation without "perfect border security"

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked Democrats again for not supporting his proposed border wall and said he would not sign any legislation that does not include his top agenda item, possibly threatening the spending bill that the U.S. Congress is negotiating to avoid a government shutdown.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked Democrats again for not supporting his proposed border wall and said he would not sign any legislation that does not include his top agenda item, possibly threatening the spending bill that the U.S. Congress is negotiating to avoid a government shutdown.

"The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!" Trump, who leads the Republican party, wrote in an early morning tweet.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)