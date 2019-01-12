Trump says won't declare national emergency right now

Trump says won't declare national emergency right now

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not declare a national emergency for now as a way of ending a partial government shutdown and securing funds for a border wall, saying he would rather see the U.S. Congress act.

FILE PHOTO: Federal air traffic controller union members protest the partial U.S. federal government shutdown in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. Jan. 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
(Updated: )

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

