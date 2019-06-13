Trump shows off F-35 fighter to Polish President Duda

WASHINGTON: It was not practical to give Polish President Andrzej Duda a ride in a US-made F-35 fighter jet, so President Donald Trump did the next best thing: he had one of the pricey planes fly over the White House for Duda to see.

With Duda's government purchasing some of the jets, Trump took Duda and their wives outside on Wednesday (Jun 12) to see a single F-35 make a pass over the White House, zip around the Washington Monument and then head back to the South Lawn for a second pass.

The roar of the aircraft echoed throughout much of downtown Washington and surprised passersby cast their eyes skyward to catch a glimpse of the rare flyover in an area that has been off limits to planes since the Sep 11, 2001, attacks.

At a subsequent news conference, Trump called the display impressive. "It actually came close to a halt as it came over the White House," Trump said.

