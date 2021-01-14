Trump signs amended China investment ban, requiring complete divestment by November

World

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump answers questions during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Off
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during an interview with Reuters about China, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other subjects in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has signed an amended version of an executive order that bans US investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday (Jan 13).

The changes strengthen the initial order by requiring Americans to completely divest their holdings of securities of the blacklisted companies effective Nov 11, 2021.

In the initial version of the order released last November, US investors were only restricted from buying those securities by that date. Reuters had previously reported that the change was under consideration.

Source: Reuters

