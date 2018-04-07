Trump signs memo ending 'catch and release' immigration policy

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy, known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

As part of the memo, Trump asked Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to produce a list of military facilities that could be used to detain illegal immigrants.

