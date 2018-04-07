Trump signs memo ending 'catch and release' immigration policy

World

Trump signs memo ending 'catch and release' immigration policy

woU.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House for a trip to Lewisburg, West Vir
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House for a trip to Lewisburg, West Virginia, in Washington D.C., U.S. April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy, known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

As part of the memo, Trump asked Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to produce a list of military facilities that could be used to detain illegal immigrants.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark