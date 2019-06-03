Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T

World

Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for London from the White House in Wa
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for London from the White House in Washington, US, Jun 2, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump appeared to call on Monday (Jun 3) for a boycott of AT&T in order to force "big changes" at CNN after criticising the cable news network's coverage as he began a visit to Britain.

"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway," he said in a tweet with a spelling mistake.

"It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn't they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!"

Trump has had a running feud with CNN, which was acquired by AT&T earlier this year in a merger with Time-Warner that was unsuccessfully opposed by the Justice Department.

The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN "for a short while" as a primary source of US news but turned it off.

"All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?"

Source: AFP/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark