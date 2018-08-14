Trump slams former White House aide Omarosa as 'dog'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 14) lashed out at his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in especially angry terms, slamming her as a "dog" and "crazed" as their mud-slinging match escalated.

Manigault Newman - who gained fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," and then secured a US$180,000-a-year staff job at the White House - on Monday released a recording of a private conversation she had with the president after she was fired.

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" - as she is commonly known in America - a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up the war of words - to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he doesn't pull punches when insulting his critics.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

The recordings by the disgruntled 44-year-old Manigault Newman, once an ardent Trump ally, represents a stunning breach of presidential trust.

On Tuesday, she explained to CBS News why she made the recordings: "I'm the kind of person who covers her own back. In Trump World, everyone lies."

"Everyone says one thing one day and they change their story the next day. I wanted to have this type of documentation ... in the event I found myself in this position where, as you said, they're questioning my credibility."

Manigault Newman's tell-all book, "Unhinged", hits bookstores on Tuesday.

