Trump's tax threat on French wine is 'completely moronic', says farming minister

PARIS: French farming minister Didier Guillaume said on Tuesday (Jul 30) US President Donald Trump's threat to tax French wines was "completely moronic".

Trump threatened last week to make the move in retaliation for France's proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies - known in France as the 'GAFAs' (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple). Trump also said US wine was better than French wine.

"It's absurd, in terms of having a political and economic debate, to say that if you tax the 'GAFAs', I'll tax wine. It's completely moronic," Guillaume told BFM TV. "American wine is not better than French wine," he added.

