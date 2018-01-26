Trump tells Russian news agency he hopes for dialogue with Moscow - TASS

Trump tells Russian news agency he hopes for dialogue with Moscow - TASS

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for dialogue with Moscow, Russia's TASS news agency cited him as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for dialogue with Moscow, Russia's TASS news agency cited him as saying.

TASS said Trump had made the comment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We hope for it," TASS cited Trump as saying in answer to a question.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

