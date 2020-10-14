Trump to face voters' questions in NBC town hall

MIAMI: In lieu of a formal debate, President Donald Trump has agreed to answer voters’ questions during a town hall programme sponsored by NBC News on Thursday (Oct 15) night.

The event will be held outdoors at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

NBC News said it has a statement from National Institutes of Health clinical director Dr Clifford Lane indicating that he and White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump’s medical data and concluded with a “high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus”.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital.

He resumed public appearances over the weekend and resumed campaign travel on Monday.



A formal matchup between the Republican president and Democrat Joe Biden that was scheduled for Thursday in Miami by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates was cancelled.

The commission shifted the format from a town hall to a virtual meeting, and Trump declined to participate.

Biden is participating in an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday.

