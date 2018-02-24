Trump to host Baltic Summit on April 3: White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a Baltic Summit on April 3, the White House said on Friday.

The White House meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania will "focus on how best to strengthen our security, business, trade, energy, and cultural partnerships," Trump's press secretary said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)