Trump to meet Israel, Egypt, Japan leaders at UN next week - White House

World

Trump to meet Israel, Egypt, Japan leaders at UN next week - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Egypt, France, Israel, Japan, and Britain next week during a gathering for the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House, after touring North and South Carolina following Hurricane Florence, in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Egypt, France, Israel, Japan, and Britain next week during a gathering for the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark