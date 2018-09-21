Trump to meet Israel, Egypt, Japan leaders at UN next week - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Egypt, France, Israel, Japan, and Britain next week during a gathering for the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.

