Trump to name currency comptroller Otting as acting director of the FHFA

U.S. President Donald Trump will name Joseph Otting, head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the White House said on Thursday.

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump will name Joseph Otting, head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the White House said on Thursday.

Otting will continue to carry out his duties as the Comptroller of the Currency, a statement from the White House said.

Advertisement

The current FHFA director Melvin Watt, who will depart at the end of his term in early January, was under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of a subordinate in July.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)