WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (Dec 8) that he would nominate four-star Army General Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump said on Twitter that Milley, currently the Army chief of staff, would take over as the top US military commander from Marine General Joseph Dunford at a date to be determined.

I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army – as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018