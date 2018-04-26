Trump to visit Britain in July - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will to travel to Britain on July 13, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

Trump's earlier planned visit to Britain, traditionally the United States' closest ally in Europe, was cancelled in January.

