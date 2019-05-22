Trump to visit Ireland during Europe trip in early June

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will visit Ireland during their upcoming trip to Britain and France, and plan to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Jun 5, the White House said on Tuesday (May 21).

A White House statement said the Trumps had accepted Varadkar's invitation to visit Ireland while they are in Europe. They are to be the guests of Queen Elizabeth for a state visit to Britain Jun 3-5. They are to attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy on Jun 6.

Trump owns the Doonbeg golf resort not far from Shannon, and he has been discussing with aides a visit to Doonbeg as part of his trip. He visited his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on a visit to Britain last year.

Ireland’s Newstalk radio said last week that Trump, who cancelled his first visit to Ireland in November for scheduling reasons, would return to the Irish west coast after his visit to France.

