Trump told Mueller he was not aware ahead of time of 2016 Trump Tower meeting - MSNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump told the special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia that he was not aware ahead of time of a meeting in June 2016 between campaign officials and Russians, MSNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House for travel to Mississippi in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Trump's denial came in written answers to questions posed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, MSNBC said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

