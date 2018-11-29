Trump told Mueller he was not aware ahead of time of 2016 Trump Tower meeting - MSNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump told the special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia that he was not aware ahead of time of a meeting in June 2016 between campaign officials and Russians, MSNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Trump's denial came in written answers to questions posed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, MSNBC said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)