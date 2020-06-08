US decision to withdraw troops from Germany 'unacceptable': Merkel ally

BERLIN: Germany's coordinator for transatlantic ties has criticised United States President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.

Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior US official said on Friday.

"This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) ally Germany in advance," Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Following Trump's decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Germany, describing Berlin's relationship with the United States as "complicated".

