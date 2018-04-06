Trump vows to send 2,000 to 4,000 troops to Mexican border

US President Donald Trump said he would "probably keep" personnel there until his border wall is built "or a large portion of them."

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 troops to the border with Mexico, giving a first indication of the size of the surprise deployment.

Trump said the National Guard deployment would range "anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000," and he would "probably keep" personnel there until his border wall is built "or a large portion of them."

In Mexico, President Enrique Pena Nieto lashed out at Trump, saying "threatening attitudes and a lack of respect" were unjustified.

Speaking after Trump ordered National Guard troops to secure the US-Mexican border, Pena Nieto vowed Mexico would stand up for itself and suggested the American president was jeopardising the two countries' relationship for domestic political gain.

"If your recent statements are caused by your frustration over internal political matters, your laws or your Congress, take it up with them, not the Mexican people. We are not going to allow negative rhetoric to define our actions," he said in a national address.

