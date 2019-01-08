Trump wants safe withdrawal of US troops from Syria - White House

President Donald Trump wants to ensure the safety of U.S. troops as they withdraw from Syria and has not changed his position removing the forces, the White House said on Monday, a day after his national security adviser outlined conditions for withdrawal that could take months.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump wants to ensure the safety of U.S. troops as they withdraw from Syria and has not changed his position removing the forces, the White House said on Monday, a day after his national security adviser outlined conditions for withdrawal that could take months.

"The president hasn't changed his position, as he mentioned his primary goal is to ensure the safety of our troops and the safety of our allies as well," White House spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp told Fox News. "And so the Department of Defense will come up with its operational plan to safely withdraw our troops."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Alexander; Editing by)