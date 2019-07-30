Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 US election to make trade deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 30) warned China against waiting out his first term in office to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 US presidential contest, the outcome could be no agreement or a worse one.

"The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all," Trump said in a post on Twitter, as the latest US-China trade talks began in Shanghai.

Trump said China appeared to be backing off on a pledge to buy US agricultural products, which US officials have said could be a goodwill gesture and part of any final pact.

"China ... was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

US and Chinese officials restarted negotiations after talks stalled in May in a bid to end a yearlong trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs, but must still resolve deep differences, keeping expectations for this week's two-day meeting low