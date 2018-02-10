Trump 'weighing his options' on release of Democratic memo: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is "weighing his options and will respond soon" on the release of a classified memo on the Russia investigation written by House of Representatives Democrats after discussing the document with the head of the FBI and a senior Justice Department official, the White House said on Friday (Feb 9).

"This afternoon, the President met with the Director of the FBI, the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General and the White House Counsel’s Office to discuss the memorandum from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and receive their input. The President is weighing his options and will respond soon," the White House statement said.