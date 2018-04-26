Trump weighing several options for North Korea meeting - Fox interview

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is considering three or four dates as well as five locations for his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that it remain unclear whether the meeting will still occur.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his Oval Office meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
"It could be that I walk out quickly - with respect - but it could be. It could be that maybe the meeting doesn't even take place. Who knows. But I can tell you right now they want to meet," Trump said, speaking in an interview on Fox News.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

