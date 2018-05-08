Trump will not attend US Embassy opening in Jerusalem - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel for the controversial opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, according to a White House statement released on Monday.

Instead, the U.S. delegation to the May 14 event will include U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump, who work as advisers to the president in the White House.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)