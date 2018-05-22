Trump willing to walk away from North Korea summit, says Pence

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday (May 21), after North Korea called into question the meeting last week.

Pence told Fox News that North Korea should not attempt to seek concessions from the United States for promises it did not intend to keep.

"It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong Un to think he could play Donald Trump," Pence said according to excerpts of an interview made available by Fox.

When asked if Trump could still walk away from the summit scheduled for Jun 12 in Singapore, he replied: "Well there's no question."

Trump has warned in the past that the summit might not take place or that he could walk out if it looked like a deal was not possible. His aides are now looking to South Korean president Moon Jae-in to help determine whether Kim is taking a harder line against denuclearisation than South Korea had previously communicated to them, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



Other US officials have privately expressed concern that Moon, eager to make progress with the North, may have overstated Kim’s willingness to negotiate in good faith over the dismantling of his nuclear arsenal.



Trump is due to meet with Moon on Tuesday as US officials try to figure out whether Pyongyang is serious about negotiating a deal on denuclearisation.

Moon’s White House visit was originally arranged as a meeting to fine-tune a joint strategy for dealing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has instead become more of a crisis session after Pyongyang last week threatened to pull out of the planned summit in Singapore.

