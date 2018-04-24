Trump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 24) made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship".

Trump made the surprise gesture as Macron, the first foreign leader to be honoured with a state visit in Washington since Trump took office 15 months ago, stood at his side for a photo opportunity in the White House's Oval Office.

"We have a very special relationship, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff off ... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Trump said to a laughing Macron.



Both leaders are keen to emphasise the historic relationship between the United States and France. Macron brought with him an oak sapling that he and Trump planted at the White House on Monday as a symbol of friendship.



The French President, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, is hoping to persuade Trump to keep the United States in the Iran agreement.



Advertisement