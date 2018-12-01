Tsunami alert issued after powerful Alaska earthquake: US officials

LOS ANGELES: A tsunami warning was issued on Friday (Nov 30) for coastal areas of Alaska's southern Kenai Peninsula after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the agency's US Tsunami Warning System bulletin said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.



