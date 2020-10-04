Tunisia to ban gatherings, cut public-sector work hours due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: People leave a train station, as Tunisia relaxes some of its lockdown rules while keeping other restrictions in place, as preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in La Marsa near Tunis, Tunisia May 11, 2020. (REUTERS/Angus McDowall/File Photo)

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities will ban all gatherings and reduce working hours for employees in the public sector in order to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Saturday (Oct 3).

The decision‮ ‬was taken amid strong fears that hospitals in the North African nation will be unable to cope with a high number of patients because of the shortage of intensive-care beds.

The total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to more than 20,000 compared with roughly 1,000 cases before the country's borders were reopened on Jun 27.

In a speech announcing the latest measures to combat the virus, Mechichi said he gave orders to Tunisia's governors to implement a regional lockdown‮ ‬if necessary. But he added it was unthinkable to reimpose a nationwide lockdown because of the unprecedented economic collapse caused by the first lockdown in March.

Tunisia's tourism-dependent economy shrank 21.6 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as a result of the pandemic and measures to curb it.

Source: Reuters/kv

