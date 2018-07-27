Tunisia releases suspected Islamist deported by Germany, citing lack of evidence

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities have released a suspected militant who was deported there from Germany two weeks, as there was a lack of evidence against him, a judiciary official said on Friday.

"The suspicions relating to Sami Aidoudi have not been proven yet, but the investigation is ongoing," said Sofian Sliti, spokesman of Tunisia's anti-terrorist judiciary body.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)