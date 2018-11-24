Tunisian PM seeks realistic pay deal with union

Tunisia's government is seeking to agree a realistic pay deal with the UGTT union taking into account public finances, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Saturday.

TUNIS: Tunisia's government is seeking to agree a realistic pay deal with the UGTT union taking into account public finances, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Saturday.

About 650,000 public sector workers went on strike and thousands joined protests across Tunisia on Thursday over the government's refusal to raise wages amid threats from international lenders to stop financing Tunisia's tattered economy.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Keith Weir)