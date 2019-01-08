Turkey, US had productive discussion on Syria withdrawal - US official

FILE PHOTO - Bolton speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ANKARA: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin had a productive discussion regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council said on Tuesday.

Garrett Marquis also said in a statement the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the United States looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

