Turkey, US had productive discussion on Syria withdrawal - US official

ANKARA: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin had a productive discussion regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council said on Tuesday.

Garrett Marquis also said in a statement the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the United States looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)