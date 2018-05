ANKARA: Turkish and U.S. working groups, meeting in Ankara on Friday, outlined a draft for cooperation in ensuring security and stability in Manbij in northern Syria, they said in a statement.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo will meet on June 4 to consider the group's recommendations, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by John Stonestreet)