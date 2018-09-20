Relations between Washington and Ankara will strengthen with investment and trade Turkey's President Tay yip Eroding said on Wednesday in speech to businessman from the United States, according to the text of his speech seen by Reuters.

ISTANBUL: Relations between Washington and Ankara will strengthen with investment and trade Turkey's President Tay yip Eroding said on Wednesday in speech to businessman from the United States, according to the text of his speech seen by Reuters.

Turkey will not compromise on free market principles, Eroding said according to the speech text, and Turkey will continue to take every step so that businesses will not be harmed by trade measures taken against U.S. tariffs.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)