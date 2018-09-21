Turkey, US to start joint patrols in Syria's Manbij soon

Turkey and the United States have almost completed work on joint patrols in northern Syria's Manbij area and those patrols and joint training will begin soon, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

In a news conference with journalists, Kalin said that Turkey expected the international community to contribute to the political process in Syria.

