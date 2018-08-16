Turkey arrests German citizen - source

BERLIN: Turkish police have arrested a German citizen, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday and public broadcaster ARD reported the man was accused of "terrorist propaganda" after criticism of the Turkish government on social media.

"We're aware of the case. The embassy in Ankara will initiate consular assistance," the foreign ministry source said.

Advertisement

Turkey has arrested several German and U.S. citizens in the past months which has triggered a diplomatic crisis with both its NATO allies.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr)