Turkey calls for international investigation into Khashoggi murder

An international investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is essential, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday, and reiterated Turkish decisiveness to solve the murder.

Demonstrators ride the double-decker bus as they attend the Stop The War Coalition protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, war in Yemen and UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, October 25 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"We will do whatever it takes to bring the murder to light. We have shown the evidence to all those who wanted to see," Mevlut Cavusoglu told the parliament.

Turkey previously said it would cooperate in an international investigation, and had called for a UN probe.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

