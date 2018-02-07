Turkey completes EU criteria for visa free travel - Erdogan's spokesman

World

Turkey completes EU criteria for visa free travel - Erdogan's spokesman

Turkey has completed all of the European Union's 72 criteria for granting visa free travel to the bloc and has handed over the relevant documents, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A European Union (L) and Turkish flag fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In a news conference in Ankara, Kalin said visa free travel in 2018 would give fresh momentum to Turkey's relations with the union.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

Source: Reuters

